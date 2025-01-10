Simba Holidays Launch To Provide Affordable Travels

Dignitaries in a group photograph at the launch of Simba Holidays

A travel and tour agency, Simba Holidays has been launched in Accra, Ghana. The tour agency is aimed at providing stress-free and affordable travel for Ghanaians.

Speaking at the launch at the Accra Tourist Information Center, Samson Afordofe, Managing Director for Simba Holidays, stated the factors and principles that distinguish Simba Holidays from other agencies.

“There are many things that are different about Simba. Deliberately we have made it unique in every way. The foundations are built on the pillars of transparency, service, and affordability. Moving away from the traditional means of marketing, we aim to leverage strategic brand alignment to meet clients and offer our services at competitive prices.”

He further explained that Simba Holidays is not entirely a new creation but a build-on from this work in the travel and tour sector over the past six years.

“The travel and Tourism space in Ghana is a fast-paced industry with so many players. That alone is a set of challenges but for today I would leave out challenges and focus solely on our strides as a people and our accomplishments.”

Samson Afordofe added, “We have spent six years actively commercializing this passion, and today, we are here not to start afresh but to turn a corner on the same old road.”

He added that Simba Holidays will offer vacation, family, and group travel packages to over 32 destinations across the world including Dubai, Singapore, Cape Town, Zanzibar, Bali, Johannesburg, and Maldives.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke