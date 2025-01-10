DKT International Introduces New Kiss Strawberry Gel

Officials of DKT Unveiling the new product

DKT International Ghana, a leading provider of family planning and reproductive health products and services in Ghana, has launched its new product ‘Kiss Strawberry Gel’ to reduce friction and amplify pleasure during intimacy.

As part of the global DKT International network, the Ghana office works to improve access to contraception, prevent HIV/AIDS, and as well promote maternal and child health.

Giving a speech at the launch, Country Director of DKT International AWA(Anglophone West Africa), Alex K. Brown, said the celebration does not only mark the introduction of an innovative new product but also the remarkable journey of a brand that has become synonymous with trust and quality in the Ghanaian market since its inception in 2012.

He explained that, from the humble beginnings with the Kiss Classic condom to the subsequent introduction of Kiss Strawberry Condoms, every step has been guided by their dedication to delivering products that resonate with the consumers’ preferences and enhance their experiences.

“In line with this spirit of innovation and customer-centricity, we are proud to unveil the latest addition to the Kiss portfolio: Kiss Strawberry Gel,” he mentioned.

According to him, the water-based lubricant is expertly designed to reduce friction and amplify pleasure during intimacy, reaffirming the unwavering commitment to making intimacy not only safe but also exceptional.

He showed appreciation to stakeholders including distributors who ensure that products reach the final consumers despite challenges, consumers whose feedback drives innovation, government institutions like the Foods and Drug Authority (FDA) who ensure their products meet the highest standards of quality and safety and also the staff of DKT International for their commitment and hard work.

He said, “DKT International, our mission has always been to empower individuals with the tools they need to take control of their sexual health, and with products like Kiss Gel, “we continue to push boundaries, offering accessible and reliable solutions that cater to diverse needs”.

“Together, with the support of all our stakeholders, we will continue to make intimacy safe, enjoyable, and fulfilling,” he assured.

According to DKT International’s Senior Sales Manager, Frederick Kwahene, the introduction of the New Kiss Strawberry Gel is a supplement to the existing Fiesta Strawberry Gel in the lubricant category.

Emphasising the reason for the development of the Kiss Strawberry Gel, he stated that, the research they conducted revealed that most women experience dryness and discomfort during sex, hence to address this issue, they developed Kiss Strawberry Gel to provide easy lubrication and enhance the overall experience for women and their partners.

He informed me that, the Kiss Strawberry Gel is very affordable and priced at GH¢30 per unit and widely available in various outlets, including pharmacies, over-the-counter medicine stores, supermarkets, fuel stations (fuel marts), and hotel receptions.

He detailed more information about the product, indicating that there are no side effects associated with the Kiss Strawberry Gel.

“It is a water-based lubricant, making it safe to use with condoms and in fact, Kiss Strawberry Gel can be used with any type of condom, including our Kiss and Fiesta condoms,” he added.

By Janet Odei Amponsah