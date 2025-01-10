JUSAG Congratulates President Mahama, Pledges Support

President John Mahama

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), has extended its heartfelt congratulations to President John Dramani Mahama on assuming the highest office of the President of the Republic of Ghana.

The Association in a letter signed by its National President, Samuel Afotey Otu, indicated that Mr. Mahama’s historic investiture marks a significant turning point in the nation’s quest for a democratic country that resonates with the supreme will of the good people of Ghana.

“As you respond to this noble calling at this journey of our maturing democracy, it is our fervent hope that your high office would prioritise the welfare of workers including we in the Judicial Service of Ghana as we commit ourselves to supporting your efforts at developing our dear nation.,” the letter noted.

It continued that the overwhelming confidence reposed in President Mahama by the people of Ghana is not only historic, but a testament of his ability to navigate the hurdles and deliver on a mandate that generations shall glorify.

“We look forward for a mutual relationship between JUSAG and your administration.”

It also wished the President “great success as you take on this important responsibility. May your tenure be marked by positive impact and steadfast commitment to justice for all. Sir, congratulations once again.”

Mr. Mahama was inaugurated as President of Ghana on January, 2024 during a grand ceremony at the Black Star Square in Accra which drew hundreds of signatures from across the world.

The historic event saw President Mahama becoming the only person to be sworn in as President of Ghana on three separate occasions – 2012, 2017 and 2025.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak