Police Mount Search For Killer of 18-Year-Old Lady At Diaso

THE POLICE at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region is on a manhunt for the killer of an 18-year-old lady, allegedly murdered on Wednesday, January 9, 2025, at Diaso.

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s, and whose name is not yet known is a resident of the community and a known illegal miner, (galamseyer).

According to a source, it is not clear if the two were in an amorous relationship but they all worked as illegal miners in Diaso, and on the morning of that fateful day, the deceased was seen in the area.

Later in the afternoon, some neighbours mainly women saw the suspect with blood stains on his body. When he was confronted and interrogated by the women, he said he had killed a big pig in his room and was roasting it, hence the stained blood on him.

When probed further to open his door to ascertain the truth of his assertion, he denied them access to his room and opened a different room.

Attempts to get him to open the room where the blood was coming from, also proved futile as he escaped after they raised an alarm to attract other residents to the scene.

When the room was forcibly opened by the police, the suspect had allegedly cut the head of the deceased and left her lying supine in a pool of blood.

Temporary investigations conducted on the body indicated that she was murdered with a sharp object in the head, leading to her untimely death.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased have since been deposited at the Diaso health facility for preservation and autopsy.

FROM David Afum, Diaso