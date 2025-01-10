NDC Creatives Caution Mahama Against Appointing Rex Omar

Rex Omar

Some creatives who supported the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in its successful bid for power in the 2024 elections are urging President John Dramani Mahama to avoid appointing veteran musician Rex Omar to any position in the Creative Arts sector.

Among the critics is Kumawood actor Big Akwes, a prominent supporter of the NDC during the campaign.

In a video in circulation, he allegedly expressed strong opposition to Rex Omar’s potential involvement in the creative industry, arguing that the NDC spokesperson on Creative Arts cannot manage the sector effectively.

“We do not need Rex Omar anywhere near the creative industry. The President can choose to appoint him somewhere else, but not in the creative arts industry,” Big Akwes stated.

He further revealed plans by some creatives to organize a press conference on January 17 to formally present their concerns to President Mahama.“This press conference will ensure the President is fully aware of our position and makes no mistake in bringing Rex Omar into the Creative Arts industry,” he added.

The pushback highlights internal disagreements within the NDC’s creative arts community over leadership roles in the industry.

As President Mahama prepares to unveil all his appointments, the concerns raised by stakeholders signal potential challenges in aligning the party’s plans with the expectations of its supporters in the sector.

By Francis Addo