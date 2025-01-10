Mahama Probes 2020, 2024 Election-Related Deaths

In a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, President John Mahama has requested an immediate investigation into the deaths of eight Ghanaians during the 2020 and 2024 general elections.

The President’s secretary, Callistus Mahama, emphasized the need for a thorough and transparent investigation to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

The letter proposes a five-point plan to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

This includes the establishment of a dedicated investigative task force, collaboration with witnesses and families, a review of electoral security arrangements, the use of forensic evidence, and collaboration with electoral and civic bodies.

The 2024 general elections saw President Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) securing a landslide victory, winning 183 out of 276 parliamentary seats.

However, the election was marred by violence, resulting in the deaths of eight Ghanaians.

Key aspects of the proposed investigation include:

– Establishment of a Dedicated Investigative Taskforce*: A special task force within the CID will focus solely on these cases, ensuring efficient handling and undivided attention.

– Collaboration with Witnesses and Families: Thorough interviews will be conducted with eyewitnesses, victims’ families, and other relevant individuals to gather crucial information.

– Review of Electoral Security Arrangements: The investigation will examine the role and actions of security personnel deployed at the affected polling stations to determine their involvement or oversight.

-Use of Forensic Evidence*: Advanced forensic techniques will be employed to analyze physical evidence from the crime scenes, including bullet casings, weaponry, and other materials.

Collaboration with Electoral and Civic Bodies:

The investigation will work with the Electoral Commission and other relevant agencies to review reports from the 2020 and 2024 elections for additional context.

The President’s office has assured the Police Service of its utmost support and requested periodic updates on the investigation’s progress to maintain public trust and transparency.

This development highlights the ongoing concerns about election-related violence and the need for comprehensive reforms to safeguard citizens during future polls.

-BY Daniel Bampoe