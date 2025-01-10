Medikal, Amerado Face Off Over ‘Best Rapper’ Title

Medikal

Rappers Medikal and Amerado have locked horns in heated exchanges over who deserves to be crowned Ghana’s best rapper in 2024.

The feud began when Amerado, in a post on X, argued that he should win the Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awar ds, citNewsone ing his accomplishments. “Artiste of the Year conversation without Amerado under the 2024 Year of Review is an exposure of ignorance and consequently brutal to the industry and upcoming ones,” he wrote.

Medikal swiftly dismissed the claim, asserting his supremacy in the rap game. “I fi ghostwrite rap for your favourite rapper and still kill am on a song. Nobody de rap pass Medikal for Ghana I swear. And that’s why I’m the highest-paid rapper in the country too!” he declared.

The dispute escalated when Medikal backed a fan’s comment mocking Amerado’s popularity, claiming Amerado couldn’t even “sell out” Lindador.

In response, Amerado fired back with a jab at Medikal, referencing past controversies involving his wife, Fella Makafui, and accusing Medikal of exposing her private matters. Medikal retaliated by ridiculing Amerado’s claim that his music was played in Al-Nassr Football Club’s dressing room, calling it exaggerated. Amerado countered by accusing Medikal of cancelling a New York show due to poor ticket sales.

By Francis Addo