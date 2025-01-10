2009 Satellites World Cup Winners To Claim Matured Investment

The SAS Finance Group has formally invited the 21 players of Ghana’s 2009 Black Satellites U-20 World Cup-winning team to collect their matured investment cheques.

This follows the completion of a 15-year investment initiated on January 4, 2010, by the Ministry of Youth and Sports on behalf of the team. Each player was allocated GHc10,000, totalling GHc210,000, which has now matured as of January 4, 2025.

A letter addressed to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and copied to the Ministry of Youth and Sports confirmed the invitation.

According to SAS, players can begin collecting their cheques from January 8, 2025, at the SAS Office on the 14th floor of the World Trade Centre, Independence Avenue, Accra.

Players must present a valid Ghana Card for identification to collect their cheques. Alternatively, a third party can be authorized by providing a notarized Power of Attorney,” the statement read.

The investment package also included an annual insurance cover for life and health-related expenses for each player throughout the 15 years.

The 2009 Black Satellites’ victory remains a monumental achievement in Ghanaian football history, as they are the nation’s first and only U-20 World Cup champions to date.

A Guide Sports Report