Mahama Seeks Probe into Election Deaths

President John Dramani Mahama has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to initiate immediate investigations into the deaths of eight Ghanaians during the 2020 and 2024 general elections.

This appeal was made in a formal letter penned by Dr. Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the president, and addressed to the Ghana Police Service’s National Police Headquarters in Accra.

According to the letter, the deaths, which occurred in different parts of the country, have been described as a “scar on Ghana’s democratic process.”

In his letter, Dr. Mahama urged the police to prioritise justice for the victims and their families, emphasising the importance of maintaining the integrity of the country’s democratic institutions.

To ensure a thorough investigation, the letter proposed the formation of a special investigative team within the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to focus exclusively on these cases.

The letter also demanded for the police to conduct interviews with eyewitnesses, victims’ families, and other relevant individuals for valuable insights.

According to the President, the investigation should also cover the role and actions of security personnel deployed at the affected polling stations to identify potential lapses or misconduct.

The letter pointed out that the President is demanding the use of advanced forensic methods to examine evidence from the crime scenes, such as bullet casings and weaponry, while working closely with the Electoral Commission and other civic organisations to review reports and gain additional context.

The letter also emphasised the need for periodic updates to keep the public informed and bolster confidence in the investigative process.

“This request is not only about bringing justice to the families of the victims but also about safeguarding Ghana’s democratic future,” the letter read.

“The integrity of our elections depends on the transparency and accountability of such investigations,” the letter added.

President Mahama assured the police of his full cooperation and support in this endeavor.

The call comes amidst growing concerns from civil society groups and political observers over the lack of accountability for election-related violence in the country.

The letter said many hope that a thorough and transparent investigation will not only bring closure to the affected families but also serve as a deterrent against violence in subsequent electoral processes.

