Simeon Tetteh To Contest Lower Manya Krobo Parliamentary Seat

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Lower Manya Krobo Assembly in the Eastern Region, Simon Kweku Tetteh, has picked nomination forms of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP to contest as Parliamentary Candidate for the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency.

Mr Tetteh who announced his decision to contest for the first time, after picking the nomination forms said before embarking on this journey, he deemed it essential to engage in extensive consultations with various party stakeholders, ensuring their support and blessings.

According to him, these consultations encompassed discussions with the grassroots, the former Parliamentary Candidate, Teddy, the Constituency Executives, Patrons, the Council of Elders, Regional Executives, and the National Leadership of our great party.

He explained that “I am humbled to bring to the table a sense of unity, humility, and valuable experience that I have gained through my unwavering dedication to the party. Over the years, I have diligently served the New Patriotic Party from the Polling Station level to the Constituency level. This experience has equipped me with an in-depth understanding of the party’s values, principles, and the challenges we face”.

He added that “As I embark on this journey, I pledge to carefully diagnose the pertinent issues affecting our party, engaging in a thorough analysis to develop effective strategies. My primary objective will be to bring everyone on board, fostering inclusivity and unity within the party. By uniting our efforts, we will be able to mobilize the necessary resources, talents, and ideas to secure a resounding victory at the polls”.

He said “Furthermore, I am committed to prioritizing the welfare of our esteemed party members. It is my firm belief that a party is only as strong as its members, and therefore, we must work tirelessly to ensure their well-being, growth, and prosperity. Through various initiatives and programs, I will strive to create an enabling environment that fosters unity, development, and progress for all NPP members in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency”.

The Lower Manya Krobo Parliamentary seat is currently in the custody of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC led by the Incumbent Member of Parliament, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi.

-BY Daniel Bampoe