Sinapi Aba For World Corporate Golf

Team Sinapi Aba displaying the dummy flight ticket

From The Sports Desk

A two-member team from Sinapi Aba Savings & Loans, will in November this year represent Ghana at the 2021 World Corporate Golf Challenge at the Oitavos Dunes, Cascais – A five-star golf facility in Portugal – from November 1–5, 2021.

The team from Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans; Kwabena Selorm Boampong and Clement Ofosu-Ntiamoah will be representing Ghana after winning Ghana’s final of the 2021 World Corporate Golf Challenge with 72 points in Kumasi over the weekend.

The local competition which took place at the Royal Golf Club, in Kumasi, attracted golfers from across the country with diverse experience and was organised by the International Chamber of Commerce Ghana.

It was played with a unique format as it saw two golfers representing each company in a stable ford shotgun format over 18 holes.

The other winners of the competition are Benny Mimis and Paul Chen, who represented Smile Centre, who finished the competition as first runner-up with a score of 71 stable ford points.

The second runner-up was the team from Axcero Advisors, Gustav Ben Barth and Alex Kwapong who came with a score of 62 stable ford points.

Sponsors of the event were PricewaterhouseCoopers Ghana, Consolidated Bank Ghana, Adidas Ghana, Ghandour Cosmetics, CAGL, Smile Centre, Ecobank and Pantech.

The lead sponsor of the tournament, PricewaterhouseCoopers Ghana, presented the winning trophy and the ticket to the World Finals.

Other competing companies included Consolidated Bank Ghana, Alliance Insurance, Cal Bank, Ghandour Cosmetics, CEITEC, SURM, Klogg, Gold Fields Ghana, Premier Fields, GCB, DLC, JK Agyemang & Sons and City Generation Bank.

The world finals will provide guests with an action-packed programme filled with tournament play – World Finals, VIP Legends Cup, social events, official licensee conference, local excursions and endless business networking opportunities.