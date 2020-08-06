Sister’s Keepers Sympathizes With Family of Lynched 90 Year Old Woman

Sister’s Keepers ,a Non Profit Women charity, has called on the family of madam Akua Denteh, a 90 year old woman who was gruesomely lynched at Kafaba in the East Gonja municipality of the Savannah region where they sympathised with them and assured them of their support.

They condemned the act of subjecting the aged especially old women to abuses and torture.

The Sister’s Keepers Director of the Ghana Chapter, Hajia Fauzia Karim, appealed to the traditional overlord of the area to sanction persons who take the laws into their own hands to abuse their fellow humans.

“Traditional authorities have a key role to play in this fight and for us as an organization, we believe it is time for the overlord of the area to put in place severe sanctions for those who abuse women be it their family orr not”

She called for more education on human rights violations adding, old age comes with dementia.

“At a certain age, dementia sets in and one behaves strangely which many misconstrued for witchery”

The Head of Communications of the Association, Abena Pokua Ahwenee assured members of the community, the association will organize community sensitization in November.

“We call on all stakeholders especially the gender ministry to support the association to be able to carry out more of our activities”

Madam Akua Denteh, a 90-year-old woman was gruesomely lynched at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, over allegation of witchcraft.

Sherina Mohammed alias Hajia Filipina the prime suspect , Latifah Bumaye,a trader believed to be an associate of the ringleader and five other accused persons have been arrested and put before the Bole District Magistrate court and demanded to reappear in court on August 20.

FROM Eric Kombat, Salaga