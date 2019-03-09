Slain Assemblies Of God Pastor To Be Buried Today

The late Rev. Dr. David Nabegmado



DGN Online is reliably informed that the mortar remains of murdered pastor of the Assemblies of God (A/G) in Tema, will be laid to rest today, March 9, 2019.

Rev. Dr. David Nabegmado was stabbed to death multiple times by his nephew on December 30, 2018 while preaching at the Tema Central A/G Community 4.

DGN Online understands that his burial service would be held at the Church where he was killed in cold blood.

His widow, Rev. Comfort Melody T. Nabegmado is expected to be among the many church members, friends and family who will bid him his final goodbye.

BY Melvin Tarlue