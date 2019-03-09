It’s Time To Have A Gender Balanced World – First Lady

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has called on Ghanaians and the rest of the world to put equal priority on both genders in order to achieve a balanced world.

According to her, the coming together of both genders bring unique qualities, perspectives and attributes that make the world a balanced place.

Using the analogy of the scale, Mrs. Akufo-Addo said the world like a sacle can only balance and have equilibrium if equal weights (genders) are put on both sides.

“The time has come when we must recognize that balance is desirable, balance is vital, balance is humanity’s cry for greatness, ” she said.

The First Lady made the call when she hosted about 400 women from across the country to an awards event on March 8, 2019, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra to climax the celebration of this year’s International Womens’ Day.

Making her case for the call, Mrs. Akufo-Addo indicated that multiple studies have shown that trillions of dollars can be added to global growth by advancing gender equality or balance.

She said, it was certainly not for lack of evidence about the economic benefits of inclusiveness that women continue to be excluded.

She bemoaned that it was therefore to no one’s benefit that the business community has been more resistant to change.

She pointed out that “companies with female leadership tend to do better in many respects. It is clear that gender balance in business can’t be purely a diversity issue.”

According to her, “it’s an economic issue, and addressing it can benefit business and economic performance, thereby impacting all stakeholders.”

Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Mrs Frema Opare shared her life story with the women encouraging them not to be afraid of change addig that it is through engaging in new things that one can develop.

She also urged the women to take advantage of government’s policies like the free Senior High School education to educate their children especially the females as they now have no excuse for not furthering their education after Junior High School.

UNFPA country representative, Niyi Ojualape, highlighted the need to prioritize the total development of the girl child stressing that they are the future leaders.

He used the occasion to also outdoor a group of women who have committed to mentoring young girls.

Mentoring, he indicated was one of the important ingredients needed for the total development of the child.

He was therefore hopeful the project will yield the desired benefit for the Ghanaian child.

Marked under the theme: “Balance for better,” the event was used to recognize and celebrate the contributions of a number of Ghanaian women in the areas of Education, Health, Social entrepreneurship, Agriculture, Advocacy and Inclusion, Arts and Culture, Innovation and Outstanding Leadership.

Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu received the Outstanding leadership award for being the only female Brigadier General in Ghana.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri