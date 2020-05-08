SMEs To Apply For ¢600m Government Stimulus Package Online

Kosi Yankey

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will have to apply for the government’s GH¢600 million stimulus package online.

This was announced by the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), which stated it will soon launch a portal to facilitate the process.

Executive Director of the NBSSI, Kosi Yankey, said the electronic platform will make the application process more transparent and convenient.

Speaking at the Information Ministry’s COVID-19 press briefing, on May 7, in Accra, Mrs. Kosi Yankey said, “In order to make this more efficient and transparent, the team and the board decided to work on technology portal where applications can be processed and where application will go to”

She stated that the portal is being checked to make sure it is robust enough to withstand the pressure that may come as a result of online traffic.

“In the past few weeks; we have been working on the portal to make sure it is the right one for our board to approve,” she said, assuring that it will be ready for use by end of the month, ” she added.

Madam Yankey explained that businesses in the informal sector that do not have access to technology will also be engaged on a different platform to help all struggling SMEs.

“Some of the businesses in some districts across the country who do not have access to technology will not be left out. We do not want to leave out any SME,” she said.

The government set up a Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP) to effectively manage social and economic recovery in Ghana as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the programme which is aimed at mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on SMEs, the President set aside 600 million cedis to help small businesses.

Some 200,000 companies within the SMEs sector are to benefit from the package.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri