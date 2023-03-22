Soale Mbema Borenyi I Enskinned New Yagbonwura

New Yagbonwura Amonebafe Soale Mbema Borenyi I

Amonebafe Soale Mbema Borenyi I has officially been enskinned as the new King of the Gonja Kingdom.

His enskinment follows the death of the late Overlord of the Gonja State, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, on the dawn of Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his palace in Damongo in the Savanna Region.

He reigned for 12 years and died at the age of 90.

The new King of the Gonja Kingdom was taken through all the processes in accordance with Gonja traditions before his enskinment.

He is expected to be moved from the Nyango community to Damongo the regional capital of the Savannah region and outdoor to the people of the Gonja Kingdom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Enskinment Committee, Dr. Abu Sakara, has indicated that there shall be no campaigning or any political activities allowed during the coronation of the Yagbonwura.

He also revealed that there shall be no wearing of party colors or paraphernalia within the Jakpa palace in Damongo during both activities.

The newly enskinned Yagbonwura was selected as the next king of the Gonja Kingdom by the Acting Head of State of the Gonja Kingdom, Sonyowura Adamu Kanyiti, at a gathering of kingmakers to select a successor of the late king of the Gonja Kingdom Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I.

He was first enskinned as Jakpaseri-wura from where he moved from the Timanklan-wura Skin to Kachinako-wura and finally got to the Bunda Skin in 2011. The Bunda Skin is the entry gate to Tuluwe Skin.

The Tuluwe Skin of Gonja is one of the five divisional skins that ascend the Gonja throne.

