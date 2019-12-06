Soccabet Presents GH¢1m To Biggest Winner

Michael Kpogli (L) in a handshake with an official of the Gaming Commission of Ghana

Top betting company, Soccabet, has presented a GH¢1m cheque to Michael Kpogli, a resident of Tema, at its head office in Osu, Accra on Wednesday.

The proud winner who emerged as the biggest winner ever in the history of Ghana’s leading betting company Soccabet lauded the betting company for the prompt payment.

“This is, indeed, a dream come true. It will certainly take me and my family to a different level; it is a new day and new beginning thanks to Soccabet and for their prompt payment,” he said after the presentation witnessed by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.



Last week, the 35-year-old Soccabet’s lucky punter placed a bet worth GH¢60 on 24 games and succeeded in raking up a whopping GH¢ 1,000,000.



Soccabet is known for its fast payouts when it comes to sports betting in the West African nation.

From The Sports Desk