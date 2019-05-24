Soccer Fiesta Starts On Good Note

Moses Foh Amoaning (L) with Osei Kofi

African Soccer Fiesta, a special programme designed to discuss this year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON), has started on a bright note.

Hosted by Moses Foh Amoaning on GTV Sports Plus, GTV, Max TV and KFM TV, the 13-series comprehensive soccer show started yesterday on a bright note.

The learned host and his guest, Rev. Osei Kofi, threw more light on the 1965 AFCON hosted by Tunisia and how the Black Stars defended the 1963 title.

Charles Kumi Gyamfi, the head coach at the time, revealed how he had to retire eight age stricken members of his squad and replaced them with Kofi Pare, Richard Naawu, Ben Kusi and Osei Kofi.

And like the captaincy brouhaha confronting Coach Kwasi Appiah, CK Gyamfi announced a new captain ahead of the 65’ championship, which sparked controversy, yet the team went on to emerge winners.

It will be aired on Tuesdays from 9:00 to 9:30am on GTV and continued on Thursdays at the same time.

GTV Sports Plus takes its turn at 8:00 to 8:30pm every Wednesday and Friday, while KFM TV airs it on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:00pm.

It is segmented into quiz and SMS, facts file, interview and WhatsApp platforms, top 200 ‘Aben Woha’ AFCON goals, fan zone and research notes.

The programme has received support by way of sponsorship from BOST, Ghana Gas, Hans Group and Hisense.

This year’s AFCON is scheduled for June 21 to July 19. There will be attractive prizes at stake for viewers.

