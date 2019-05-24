‘I Will Love To Wear The Kotoko Jersey’

Ahmed Toure

Asec Mimosas striker Ahmed Toure says he will love to wear the Kotoko jersey when his side takes on the Porcupine Warriors in the Otumfuo anniversary cup, which will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium this Sunday.

According to the prolific striker, just playing some few minutes for his former side against Asec Mimosas in the course of the game will be an honour.

“The game between Kotoko is just a friendly game so there is no friction…I would love to wear the Kotoko jersey in the course of the game if the opportunity comes,” he told Ashh FM.

“Asec Mimosa will arrive in Ghana today (Thursday) for the Otumfou’s 20th anniversary game and I know it will be a nice game to honour the great king.”