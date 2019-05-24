Oguaa Hosts GNPC Fastest Heats

Kate Agyemang



The Cape Coast (Oguaa) Stadium is ready for the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human meet tomorrow, organisers have said.

It is expected to draw runners from the Central and Western Regions for the regional meet (100M).

Pre-competition favourite, Latifa Ali of UCC and Grace Obuor (latest 400-metre sensation of the GNPC Speedsters Club) are expected to ignite fireworks in the women’s event.

An expected uncompromising race is expected between University of Ghana’s Azamati, the current man with the fastest local time in Ghana, Barnabas of UDS and Edwin Gadayi of GNPC Speedsters Club in the men’s category.

Founder of Ghana Fastest Human, Reks Brobby, has promised the best form of athletics in tomorrow’s competition.

GNPC is the headline sponsor, with support from Adidas, Moringa King, Wrenco Printing, Kriate Lync Advertising Company Limited, Indomie Instant Noodles and Global Media Alliance.

From The Sports Desk