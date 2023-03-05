Soldier Killed At Ashaiman

A 22-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band in Sunyani in the Bono Region has been killed at Taifa, a suburb of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra, DGN Online can report.

He was stabbed severally by unknown attackers Saturday dawn.

The soldier, according to sources, was returning from his girlfriend’s house in Taifa and heading towards his residence at Zongo-Laka in Ashaiman when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Though he was carrying a laptop and other electronic gadgets but the attackers made away with only his iphone.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances under which the soldier was killed and appealing for information from the public.

By Vincent Kubi