Soldier Who Fired Gunshots At A&C Mall Charged

The soldier at the centre of the A&C Mall shooting incident Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong has been charged by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to face trial.

His docket had been forwarded to his superiors at Takoradi in the Western Region where is he stationed for the trial to begin.

Flt. Sgt Owusu Frimpong trial follows completion of investigation into the matter by the Military Police before the docket forwarded to his Commander for the board to trial him.

Confirming the trial on an Accra based radio interview, acting Public Relations Director of the GAF, Commander Andy L. A. Anyane stated that the investigations concerning the incident is complete.

He noted that the GAF has forwarded a report, according to the military investigative procedures to the Airforce Base in Takoradi where Flt. Sgt Owusu Frimpong is supposed to be tried by his Commander.

Although he did not disclose the charges preferred against the offending soldier, Owusu Frimpong, however Commander Anyane emphasised that the Military High Command takes a serious view of the action and so the proper charges will be preferred.

The military man who was captured in a video on 31st Night of 2021, shooting to welcome the New Year at the A&C Mall in East Legon, Accra could suffer a reduction in rank or an outright dismissal if he is found guilty.

Flt. Sgt. Nicholas Owusu Frimpong whose indiscriminate shooting at the parking lot of the mall, put lives of people around in danger was put in Military Police detention, assisting in investigations to unravel what led to his conduct on New Year’s eve.

