‘Solving Suale’s Murder, A Personal Challenge’

Albert Kan-Dapaah

The Minister-designate for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has set a personal challenge to resolve the murder case of Ahmed Hussein Suale, a journalist with Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s Tiger Eye PI, who was shot by two unknown assailants on January 16, 2019.

He made his ambition known when he appeared before the Appointment Committee of Parliament.

Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament last Thursday, the minister said that all high-profile criminal cases that have occurred over the last four years are being solved with due credit to the Ghana Police Service.

“We are doing everything possible to make sure we can find out just what happened. And I am as concerned as you are,” he said.

Even though he doubted the credentials of the so-called security experts who have been critical of his performance over the past years, he said that “in the work that we do, you must not always scare the critics. Criticism is an unpaid consultancy and so let’s accept it.”

He touted his approach of ensuring cohesion in the country by “not making any political party jittery, annoyed and worried” as key to demystifying the operations of National Security, which he said had been identified by some critics as a sign of weakness.

“Some write to say that he has taken the fear out of National Security, is that also a crime?” he asked rhetorically.

The development of a National Security Strategy and demystifying the operations of National Security, he said, had been instrumental to the success of his first term as a minister of the sector.

By Issah Mohammed