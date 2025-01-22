SOS Hermann Gmeiner International Student Supports The Less Privileged

A student of SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College Leah-Marie Poku-Amanfo has extended a helping hand to Parents Living With Disabilities (Klicks Africa Foundation)

The charity-driven SOS student presented a cheque for the sum of GH10, 000, proceeds from her personally designed and created bags to the foundation in a ceremony at its premises in Haatso, an Accra suburb.

For the 16- year-old student, the gesture forms part of her strong desire to reach out to the vulnerable in society.

“I believe that every little effort can make a change in someone’s life.My goal is to continue to create opportunities for those in need,” said Leah.

Founder of Klicks Africa Foundation Mary Amoah Kuffour expressed great thanks for the gesture saying, “We are indeed grateful, we used part of the cash for a poly tank and the rest for teaching learning materials.”

Board member of the school, Mr Benjamin Kuffour, in like manner commended Leah highly for the audacious initiative stating, ” … you have done what Napoleon couldn’t do, we are grateful.”

After years of challenges and perseverance, which has brought some glimmer of hope to parents living with Autism and other intellectual disabilities (PWDs), the biggest question still lingers on: That, what happens if such parents are not around and those special needs children grow? How will they cope with life and the society at large?

It is for this reason that, Klicks Africa Foundation comes in timely to offer the necessary skills needed to face the challenges of raising children with Autism and other intellectual Disabilities.

Klicks runs an intensive Vocational Training and Resource Centre for youths with special needs, to impact them with Self – help skills, guidance in building up their social skills as well as emotional support to them and their families.

Klicks Africa Foundation is a non profit, and a Non-Governmental Organization that has been in existence since 2016, in support for persons with disabilities (PWDs) especially individuals or teens between the ages 12-18 years with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASDs), Down Syndrome and other persons with intellectual disabilities.

Klicks also produces teaching and learning materials from locally available resources to support inclusive education.