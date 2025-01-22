Live Responsibly – Ghanaians Urged

Reverend Ransford Obeng, General Overseer of Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC)

The General Overseer of Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC), Reverend Ransford Obeng, has urged Ghanaians to live responsible lives as the country strives to become a modern society.

Addressing the media in Kumasi on Tuesday ahead of a three-day spiritual empowerment programme beginning this Thursday with Dr. Mensa Otabil, dubbed the “Start Well Conference,” Rev. Obeng stated that recent deaths in Obuasi could have been avoided if citizens had adhered to the rule of law.

Sounding disheartened, the CCC General Overseer expressed disbelief that some individuals would attempt to enter a mining field that did not belong to them.

However, Reverend Obeng also questioned whether the only remedy for the illegal actions of the invaders was for the military to resort to lethal force, as some reports suggest.

Speaking about the upcoming “Start Well Conference” with Dr. Otabil, which will run from January 23 to 25, Rev. Obeng explained that the event was designed to help citizens understand how they could turn their New Year’s resolutions into reality.

He noted that many people start the year with good intentions but often abandon their resolutions midway due to challenges they encounter.

“This Start Well Conference, which begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, with a leadership summit at 8 a.m. on Saturday, has been designed to allow God, through His servant Dr. Mensa Otabil, to direct us and help us focus our minds on our New Year’s resolutions, so we can fulfill them by the end of the year,” the CCC General Overseer emphasized.

Rev. Obeng also urged Ghanaians to support the new NDC government by living responsible lives.

He pointed out that the actions of the people could either help or hinder the government’s efforts, as the executive arm needs public support to successfully implement its programmes.

Additionally, Rev. Obeng tasked the government with fulfilling the promises and policies it made during the 2024 campaign period.

“I urge Ghanaians to support the NDC government in implementing its ideas and policies so that, together, we can enjoy the fruits of a better economy,” the CCC General Overseer advised.

A News Desk Report