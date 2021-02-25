South Africa To Stabilize Public Debt To 88.9% of GDP

The South African Government has set for itself a plan to stabilize its debt 88.9% of GDP

in 2025/26.

Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, announced the plan on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, during his presentation of the nation’s budget statement.

He stated that the intention was to see the debt decline thereafter.

He also announced plans to

support both the economy and public health services, as well as ensuring the sustainability of the country’s public finances and achieve a primary budget surplus by 2024/25.

He was optimistic about the plans, indicating that his optimism came from “a much-improved economic outlook”.

By Melvin Tarlue