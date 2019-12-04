South Africa’s President Visits Ghana

President Nana Akufo-Addo and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to arrive in Ghana tonight for a state visit.

According to a communication from the Foreign Ministry, Mr. Ramaphosa would arrive in Ghana by 6:30pm.

He is to be picked up at the Jubilee Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport upon arrival by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

He will be in Ghana from Wednesday, December 4, to Thursday, December 5, 2019.

BY Melvin Tarlue