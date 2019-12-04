Don’t Pile Up Bills, Ghana Water Appeals to Customers

Solace Akomeah

The Regional Communications Officer of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) Accra West Region, Solace Akomeah has appealed to all GWCL customers to stop piling up their water bills and pay promptly.

She made the appeal during a customer engagement exercise organized by the Accra West Region of GWCL in Bortianor, on 3rd December 2019.

According to Mrs. Akomeah, a lot of customers receive their water bills and pile them up for several months before making an attempt to pay; a situation she describes as very worrying.

The Communication Officer says that while some customers wait for their bills to mount up to very huge sums before attempting to make payment, others simply wait until the Company embarks on disconnection exercises.

“Our valued customers should note that our bills are postpaid,” Mrs. Akomeah intimated.

She said that GWCL bills its customers based on their consumption for the previous month; explaining that bills for water consumed in October for instance, are delivered in November.

She said by the time the bills are prepared and sent to customers, they are already indebted to GWCL and so it was not advisable for any customer to postpone their bill payment.

Another worrying issue according to the Communication Officer is that, some of their customers never pay their bills in full.

“We do not understand why some customers do that.

They pile their bills up, pay in bits and keep doing carry forward with remaining amounts. It is so disturbing,” Mrs. Akomeah said.

She urged customers to pay their bills promptly in full to enable GWCL function efficiently and serve them better.

BY Melvin Tarlue