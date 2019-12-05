Warm-Up For 2020 Battle Begins – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong, has indicated that the warm-up for the 2020 campaign has begun within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He made this known in a post on his official website while commenting on the upcoming national youth conference of the NPP.

The youth conference is scheduled to take place in Tamale this coming weekend and Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, an award-winning minister, is among several dignitaries expected to be in attendance.

He stated “we are heading to Tamale this weekend.”

“The warm-up begins for the battle ahead,” he said.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah added that President Nana Akufo-Addo has started well in his first term.

“We need to get all hands on deck to make sure he finishes well,” according to him.

“1 good term deserves another,” he said as way of urging Ghanaians to re-elect President Akufo-Addo come 2020 presidential election.

BY Melvin Tarlue