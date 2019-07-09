South Korea’s Foreign Minister To Visit Ghana

Kang Kyung-Wha

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, Kang Kyung-Wha, is scheduled to visit Ghana from 12th to 13th July, 2019.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry of Ghana, while in the country, she would pay a courtesy call on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The statement indicated that the Korean official would also hold bilateral discussions with her Ghanaian counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

It is the second time a Foreign Minister of Korea is visiting Ghana.

In 2006, Ban Ki-moon, then Foreign Minister of Korea visited Ghana.

BY Melvin Tarlue