Southampton, Kotoko Strike Deal

It has emerged that Asante Kotoko has struck a partnership agreement with English Premier League outfit, Southampton.

The English club will help Kotoko to develop their youth system by attending player development programs in the UK as part of the deal.

Southampton will also support the development of Kotoko’s commercial and operational strategy through collaborations on key projects.

Kotoko’s CEO, Nana Yaw Amposah, said the deal would see the Porcupine Warriors being ran like Southampton in the future.

“This partnership enables us to plug Kotoko into Southampton in such a way that Kotoko functions like Southampton. Kotoko would have everything Southampton has but to a level that reflects our different budgets.

“I believe that with the expertise and resources available at Southampton, we can tap into this and develop our setup to look and feel professional like Saints,” he said.

Director of Business and Community Development, Mark Abrahams, stated, “During these challenging times we are delighted to have agreed on a long-term partnership to work with Asante Kotoko.

“Nana Yaw has a clear vision for Asante Kotoko to be a self-sustainable football club both on and off the pitch. We look forward to working with him and his team to support their development,” he added.

From The Sports Desk