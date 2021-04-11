SP Thomas Bayor Dead

The District Commander, Superintendent in the Ellembelle District of the Western region, Thomas Bayor, has been reported dead.

According to sources, the late SP Bayor died this morning 11, April 2021 at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital after battling with sickness for the past three weeks.

The late SP Bayor was stationed at the Nzema East District Police Command and has since 2018 remained at the post. He also headed the Kwesimintsim District Police service.

The family of the deceased is yet to announce his funeral details.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke