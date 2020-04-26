Spain Announces Easing Of Lockdown

Picture Source: Reuters

Spain has announced an easing of its coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, made the announcement during live television press conference on Saturday, April 25.

The announcement comes as Spanish kids get ready to visit the outdoors for the first time in six weeks.

According to report, daily figures confirm Spain’s coronavirus death toll is declining by the day.

The Prime Minister says during the address that

Spaniards would be allowed out to exercise alone from May 2 if the coronavirus deaths and infections rate continue to fall.

“People living together will be permitted to take short walks together,” he says.

The Prime Minister made the Spanish Government’s broader plans to loosen the lockdown at different levels across different regions.

According to him, “We will not suddenly recover activity across all sectors.”

“The deescalation has to be gradual and asymmetric… We won’t all advance at the same pace but we will follow the same rules.”

From Sunday people in Spain will be allowed one hour of supervised outdoor activity per day between 9am and 9pm, staying within one kilometre of their home.

Coronavirus deaths in Spain are around 22,902 while the overall number of cases is about 223,759 from 219,764.

By Melvin Tarlue