Spain Star Fumes…After Japan Thrashing

Japan thrashed Spain to ensure they topped Group C in their final group game of the Women’s World Cup

Aitana Bonmatí said Spain are “pissed off” after suffering a shock 4-0 loss to Japan yesterday, but the midfielder hopes they can use the game to kick start their FIFA World Cup campaign.

Japan scored three times in the first half and added a fourth late on as they stunned Spain at Wellington Regional Stadium to take top spot in Group C, setting up a round-of-16 tie with Norway.

Despite the defeat, Spain still progresses to the knockout rounds courtesy of wins against Costa Rica and Zambia. They meet Switzerland in Auckland on Saturday.

“[The team is] pissed off, I am really pissed off,” Barcelona’s Bonmatí told reporters after the game. “A 4-0 hurts. I don’t think I have had time to really think about this defeat. I am not a player who is used to losing like this.

“I am lucky to win a lot of games and I am not used to it at all, but these things make you stronger, help you reflect and go out in the next game with renewed energy.

“You have to ride with the punches in football and move forward. This was not our best game and we know we have to improve a lot of things if we want to continue in the tournament.

“This will unite us more than ever. I am a player that in tough moments, my character shines through even more. I don’t want to see anyone downbeat and, if I do, I try to pick them up because that doesn’t help anyone. We acknowledge it was not good enough, but now we want to kick on and go again.”

Bonmatí said she was surprised by the tactics used by Japan, who have laid down a marker as one of the favourites for the tournament in the group stage, winning all three of their games, scoring 11 goals and conceding none.