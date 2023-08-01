Sidiku Buari Calls For Unity In MUSIGA

Sidiku Buari

Former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Alhaji Sidiku Buari, has advised aspirants for the leadership of the union to exhibit tolerance, love and unity in their forthcoming elections.

Recalling how within a period of three years four veteran and top opinion leaders in the music industry used their time, efforts and sacrifices to make his tenure a success and the union stronger and more vibrant.

The four who he paid tribute to are Paapa Yankson, Jewel Ackah, Nana Kwame Ampadu and A.B. Crenstil.

He also saluted all Ghanaian musicians and others outside the country who in diverse ways contributed towards the strengthening of MUSIGA.

It will therefore be sad, he said, “if some of us who are still alive erode the giant and bold achievements chalked by MUSIGA.”

The upcoming elections,he said, is very crucial and need the right directions and comportment on the part of aspirants and members to end the alleged misunderstanding among the current Executive Members.

“It’s about time for us to be united and work towards achieving our aims and objectives,” he said in a statement.

Alhaji Sidiku Buari, who is also a former Vice President of the International Federation of Musicians, said that MUSIGA needs the necessary support from the relevant international bodies around the world.

“We need a united front to achieve this.I must say that chances for Ghanaian musicians to win Grammy awardsin the near future are possible if we work together.We, as members of MUSIGA, must support and encourage our colleagues,”he added.

As a Patron of MUSIGA, he has wished all the aspirants the best of luck and reminded them there can be only one winner in every contest.

“We must therefore support the winners after the contest which will be conducted by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.God bless us all,” he stated.