Togbe Ghana Tipped To Win MUSIGA Elections

GHANAIAN DANCEHALL artiste, David Kumordzie, popularly known as Togbe Ghana, who is contesting the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) chairmanship position, has been tipped to win the position at the upcoming union elections slated for August 8.

Togbe Ghana has received a lot of guarantees from a number of musicians who have promised to vote for him since he revealed his intention to run for the MUSIGA Greater Accra regional leadership position a few months ago.

According to information obtained by BEATWAVES, a number of MUSIGA regional members from the Greater Accra Region have urged local artistes to cast their votes for Togbe Ghana.

According to the musicians, Togbe Ghana is the only contender for the position of Greater Accra Regional Chairman who is committed to supporting and nurturing Ghanaian musicians.

They stated in an interview that Togbe Ghana, if elected, will increase the opportunities for Ghanaian musicians to perform on an international scale.

In a discussion, Togbe Ghana expressed his conviction that the chairmanship would be his after a year of diligent effort in the sector.

He said he would make it one of his top priorities to set up a welfare programme for union members.

He added, “I will employ musicians, establish the fundamental framework in every regional office, and see to it that union employees receive their regular pay.”

He disclosed that he would establish a number of programmes and initiatives targeted at expanding the opportunities available to musicians in the country as well as build a facility where performing artistes could obtain training.

By George Clifford Owusu