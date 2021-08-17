Spanish Burger In Murder, Suicide

The late Emmanuel Kwofie

Emmanuel Kwofie, a man believed to be in his late 30s, has allegedly killed his girlfriend’s mother, Elizabeth Nkrumah, 66, for allegedly opposing the relationship he was having with her daughter.

The suspect, who is believed to be domiciled in Spain, then killed himself.

The deadly incident happened at about 9:40pm on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Apremdo, near Takoradi when the man, who had returned from Spain, visited the residence of the girlfriend.

According to some family members, the mother was against the relationship her daughter, Dora Essandoh, 27, was having with Kwofie and was not ready to allow him into her home.

The reason was that the guy had a questionable character even though the two had stayed together for close to ten years and had a child together.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that apart from the mother-in-law opposing the relationship, the lady also rejected a marriage proposal made by Kwofie while he was in Spain.

A brother of the deceased woman, Charles Nkrumah, told journalists that Kwofie has over the years not exhibited good character to warrant him marrying their daughter.

He said Kwofie recently returned from Spain and on the evening of Sunday, August 15, 2021, visited the house of the supposed in-law at Apremdo to shoot her and also shot himself to escape arrest.

The uncle insisted that he suspect Kwofie’s target was Dora but when he got to the house, she was not around but Elizabeth Nkrumah was available.

“When he got to the house, the mother-in-law was taking her bath. The woman heard someone knocking on the door of the bathroom. She came out and met her son-in-law with a gun. Without asking any questions, Kwofie shot the in-law multiple times in the thigh,” Charles Nkrumah narrated.

The uncle said Kwofie then shot himself using the same weapon and said the two were rushed to the Sawmill Hospital near Takoradi for medical attention but they both died later.

Police Version

Confirming the incident, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said at about 10pm on Sunday, Dora Essandoh and her brother reported the case to the police.

Dora told the police that Kwofie went to their house at Apremdo with a single barrel gun and shot at her mother, Elizabeth Nkrumah on the left thigh and shot himself in the abdomen.

She added that the two were rushed to the Kwesimintsim Hospital where the woman was admitted but the guy was referred to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi but the two later died.

The Regional Police PRO said the gun had been retrieved by the police, and added that preliminary investigations indicated that the man had not married the lady but had stayed together for about 10 years and had an eight-year-old child.

She said three years ago, the guy travelled to Spain but was not remitting the lady, so Dora decided to move on and when Kwofie returned he realised that the lady was going out with another man and allegedly decided to commit the crime.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi