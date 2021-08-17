Anum – Apapam Residents Get Free Health Screening

The CEO with some of the beneficiaries.

Over 500 residents of Anum-Apapam, a farming community in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region have gone through free medical screening, bringing health care to their doorstep.

The screening was organized by Ernest Kwasi Addo Foundation which saw the aged and especially the market women and children screened for blood pressure, malaria, diabetes, hepatitis B and C, and other general medical conditions.

Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Ernest Addo, also a native of the area, explained that through his foundation, he managed to screen the residents who mostly don’t get time to attend the hospital for checkups.

He explained that they would also organize health educational talks to counsel, community members on health-related issues.

The residents expressed their appreciation to the foundation and called for more of such exercises which according to them has brought relief to them.

BY Daniel Bampoe