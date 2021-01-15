Speaker Declares NPP as Majority Group in Parliament

Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has pronounced the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Caucus in the House as the majority.

This decision according to the Speaker is based on a formal letter by the Independent Candidate for the Fomena Constituency, notifying him of his intention to do business with the NPP in Parliament.

“What we have now, you have the New Patriotic Party wing or caucus in Parliament together with the independent Member of Parliament from Fomena, and they now constitute the Majority group,” he said this during the second sitting of the 8th Parliament, Friday 15 January 2021.

The declaration by the Speaker brings an end to weeks of debate between the members of the two caucuses in Parliament on who can claim majority status.

With both the NPP and NDC having 137 members each, the NDC had argued that there will no longer be a majority or minority side in the 8th parliament of the 4th republic until all parliamentary related issues are resolved.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke