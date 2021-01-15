One dead, two severely injured at Kasoa-Budumburam stretch

Two tipper trucks with registration numbers GN 9852-17 and GR 508-18 have collided head-on at Krispol city on the Kasoa-Budumburam stretch, causing the death of a driver’s mate, while two other persons are battling for their lives.

According to Nana Barfo, an eyewitness who confirmed the news to DGN Online, said the accident happened at around 5:30 am on Friday, January 15, 2021.

The eyewitness narrates that the white tipper truck with registration number GR 508-18 was heading towards Accra from Budumburam, but missed his way upon reaching the Krispol city intersection forcing it to run into the yellow tipper truck which was heading to the Budumburam camp from Kasoa.

“The driver’s mate died because he was stuck under the car, and we couldn’t get him out. Even when I entered the car the mate was not dead but because we were not able to take him out early he died. We quickly called in the Fire Service who came in to help.”

“The driver of the Adentan bound tipper truck died in the process, but I believe the driver of the white tipper truck was the cause of the accident”, he said.

Kasoa Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Sargent Daniel Owuredu addressing the media, indicated that the victims who sustained various degrees of injuries are receiving treatment at the St. Gregory Hospital at Bumdumburam, adding, the deceased yet to identify mortal remains has been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital,” he added.

Mr. Owuredu also entreated the general public to follow all the road safety regulations to reduce the occurrence of road accidents in the country.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke