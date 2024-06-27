‘Speaking English Not A Measure Of Intelligence’

Bnoskka

Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr, known in the creative arts industry as Bnoskka, a creative arts business and intellectual property consultant, has stated that speaking the English Language should not be used as a sole measure of intelligence.

Benjamin Oduro Arhin, who is also National Expert for the UNESCO-Aschberg Programme in Ghana, expressed concern over the common perception in Ghana that fluency in English equates to intelligence, emphasising that intelligence encompasses various factors beyond language skills.

While acknowledging the value of English proficiency for communication and opportunities, Mr. Arhin Jnr highlighted the importance of recognising intelligence as a multifaceted trait that includes problem-solving abilities, critical thinking, creativity, and emotional intelligence.

He stressed the need to promote and preserve local languages in Ghana to safeguard the country’s cultural heritage for future generations.

He cautioned against linguistic imperialism and advocated for the appreciation and use of indigenous languages in media spaces to prevent the marginalisation and potential extinction of local languages and cultures.

Bnoskka underscored the significance of embracing local languages in shaping societal values and traditions.

Encouraging Ghanaians to embrace their mother tongue, practice their cultural heritage, and pass it on to future generations, Mr. Arhin Jnr called on the media to play a pivotal role in promoting local languages and traditional knowledge.

He stressed the importance of showcasing appropriate content that reflects the values and uniqueness of Ghanaian languages to foster cultural appreciation and understanding within society.