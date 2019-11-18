Speech Production Signs On Pzee

Pzee

Tema-based music production firm, Speech Production & Music Publishing, has signed on David Ayuba, known on stage as Pzee.

Pzee, a singer and songwriter, was signed a few days ago after a series of meeting between the artiste management team and management of Speech Production.

The artiste, who has a number of hit songs to his credit, is one of the fast-growing hip-hop/Afro-pop artistes in Ghana today.

He was signed onto the label due to his creativity, style of delivery and stagecraft.

The record label would be in charge of the branding, production, distribution and marketing of Pzee’s songs.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Speech Production & Music Publishing, Enock Agyapong, who made this known in an interview with BEATWAVES on Saturday, revealed that his outfit signed recording, marketing and distribution deal with Pzee because he has a great music talent.

He, however, failed to disclose the details of the contract, saying it is confidential.

“We are excited to have Pzee join the Speech family. He is an extremely talented artiste who is capable rubbing shoulders with those on the international music scene,” he told BEATWAVES.

According to him, his outfit would do well to market the artiste on the international music platform.

He described Pzee as a talented music star who has what it takes to become a global star.

“Our outfit’s goal is to promote creativity and talent and also employ the resources at our disposal to improve the hip-hop, hiplife and Afro-pop music in Ghana,” he added.

By George Clifford Owusu