Maame Serwaah Gives To Kukurantumi Hospital

A scene from the donation

Maame Serwaah, a UK-based Ghanaian gospel artiste and philanthropist, has donated items worth thousands of cedis to the Kukurantumi Community Hospital in the Eastern Region.

The items included 400 pieces of theatre caps, 48 pieces of conforming stretch gauzes, 500 pieces of disposal aprons, 500 pieces of disposal face masks, 300 pieces of gauze swabs, 400 pieces of gloves, 40 pieces of theatre gowns, 21 Bibles, 40 packs of toilet rolls, 36 cartons of drinks, 48 packs of biscuits, among others.

Presenting the items, the gospel artiste said the donation forms part of her social responsibilities towards giving back to the society, adding that the donation also forms part of activities lined up to celebrate her 10 years in the gospel music industry.

She indicated that since she joined the gospel music industry, she has embarked on several gestures as part of her corporate social responsibility.

The administrator of the hospital, Nana Kojo, who received the items on behalf of the hospital, thanked Maame Serwaah for her kind gesture and pledged to use them to help and support patients.