Springfield E&P Makes Significant Oil Discovery Offshore Ghana

Springfield Exploration and Production (SEP) Limited, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and the Government of Ghana will very soon, officially announce details of its maiden Afina-1 well discovery in the West Cape Three Points Block2, offshore Ghana.

Afina-1 which is located at a water depth of 1030 metres was drilled to a total depth of 4082 metres and encountered light oil with a gross thickness of 65 metres, with 50 metres light net oil pay in good quality Cenomanian sandstones.

The secondary target in Turonian age sands was drilled at the edge of the structure and encountered 10 metres of hydrocarbon bearing sands consisting of light oil and gas.

Springfield was awarded the Block in 2016. The Block has existing oil discoveries of Odum, Banda and Beech.

Afina-1 is the first well drilled by Springfield.

With this, Springfield has made history as the first Independent Ghanaian and African Energy Company to drill in deepwater and find hydrocarbons.

Springfield is currently the Operator and Majority Interest Holder (84%) of West Cape Three Points Block 2, with the Ghana National Petroleum Company and its exploration company, EXPLORCO, holding the remaining interest.

Chief Executive Officer of Springfield, Kevin Okyere said: “This is great news for Springfield, Ghana and Africa. We are excited about the discovery as it ties into our vision of becoming a leading African upstream player with a global focus.”

This for us means increased opportunities to impact the lives of our people positively with the resources.

Springfield Exploration and Production Limited was incorporated in March, 2008 to pursue exploration and production opportunities in Ghana and the West African sub region.

The process of acquiring a block began in 2012, but this was finally awarded by the Government of Ghana in March 2016.

The Company is currently the Operator and Majority Interest Holder of West Cape Three Points Block 2 with the Ghana National Petroleum Company and its exploration company, EXPLORCO holding the remaining interest.

From 2016 until now, the company has been building capacity for both upstream and downstream operations with a significant mix of experienced international industry practitioners working alongside their Ghanaian counterparts.

In April 2017 Springfield, which is a wholly-owned Ghanaian company, contracted the world’s largest seismic vessel, the Ramform Titan owned by Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) to undertake a 3D broadband seismic data acquisition on its Block.