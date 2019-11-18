Amamere Group Honoured In Japan

Badu Evans displaying the awards

The Amamere Folk Music & Dance Ensemble made history once again when it became the first-ever traditional music and dance group from Ghana and Africa to be honoured at the annual Osaka International Festival.

The Amamere Group, which represented Ghana and Africa at the festival held in Osaka, won two awards in best drumming group and overall best performing group.

The group was presented with two trophies, a certificate and souvenirs from the organisers and sponsors. It performed alongside other cultural music and groups from Mexico, Chile, Canada, Japan, Korea, among others, at the festival.

Led by its artistic director Badu Evans, the group wowed the crowd with dances from their large repertoire of traditional and choreographed dance pieces that attracted cheers from the packed crowd, who were moved by the sheer power of traditional musical instruments.

During the festival, the group held a series of workshops to teach some of its fans who showed interest in the group how to play some of the traditional musical instruments used in cultural dance.

Noted for its highly expressive and vigorous dance pieces that reflect Ghanaian and African culture, the group has been in existence for the past 15 years.

In an interview with BEATWAVES yesterday, Badu Evans said the group showcased over 25 different traditional dances at the festival which captivated the cultural music and dance fans at the event.

According to him, the organisers of the festival who were satisfied with the performances by the group have invited the group to perform at the 2020 edition of the festival.

He mentioned that the group has thrilled diverse audiences in the country and beyond with its own variations of traditional music and dance and contemporary dance pieces since its inception.

He added that the group which has gained recognition throughout Ghana, the West African sub-region and Europe would also continue to inspire the youth and assist young and up and coming artistes to expose their talents.

The artistic director expressed the group’s profound gratitude to the organisers of the festival for the awards.

He also thanked Ghanaians, the media and fans of the group for the support given the group throughout the years.

By George Clifford Owusu