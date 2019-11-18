Stars Poised To Repeat Bafana Dose…As They Face São Tomé Today

Ghana Black Stars

Ghana’s Black Stars are poised to replicate the Bafana Bafana dose when they play their São Tomé & Principe counterparts today. Kick-off is 1:00pm.

The Kwesi Appiah men left Accra yesterday for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier and everything points to the fact that team are in high spirits to return home unscathed.

Uncertainties in the game notwithstanding — the Stars pedigree, coupled with their spectacular performance against South Africa last Thursday— make them favourites in this fixture.

The team left Accra yesterday afternoon and arrived in the capital Sao Tome and were expected to train later in the evening to finalise preparations for the match.



A win makes it a second streak win after an opening 2-0 win over South Africa on Thursday night at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Ghana’s strong midfielder Thomas Partey, who opened the account against South Africa, said ahead of the game, “I think we are going to a difficult match; we are not used to playing in artificial turf but we have to get used to it and I think we are motivated enough.



“We are going to a game where we don’t have to expect less. We have to make sure we do our best and get a win.”



The Stars trained at the Madina artificial turf to acclimatise themselves with today’s clash scheduled for the Estádio Nacional 12 de Julho.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum