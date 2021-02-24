‘Speed Up Baba Yara Works’

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah has made a passionate appeal to government to fast track works on the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Kumasi Stadium is undergoing renovation works for over a year now; which has forced Kotoko to adopt the Accra Stadium as its home venue.

To the Kotoko boss, his side’s impressive away record attests to the fact that the Accra Stadium has not been that favourable.

He believes returning to their fortress, will not only improve their results, but will bring their fans closer to the team.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-2 loss to Algerian side, ES Setif, when they hosted the North Africans in their CAF Confederations first leg tie.

Kotoko played spiritedly in the return fixture in Algiers, but the pacy game ended in a 0-0 drawn game; marking the end of the road for the Kumasi-based side.

As a result, the young CEO has appealed passionately to government to expedite work on the Baba Yara Stadium, scheduled for completion next month, March.

He said after the Setif game, “We all know that Accra Stadium is not our home. Our home is the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.”

Mr. Amponsah added, “This time we haven’t lost any match away from the Accra Stadium, which is a very good record. So we will plead with the government to help us so we can go back to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium; so they should speed up with the renovation works.”

Meanwhile, Kotoko will take on arch-rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, in Accra this Sunday.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum