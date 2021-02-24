Spurs Have Problems, Not In Crisis …Mourinho Admits

Jose Mourinho

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says his side “have problems I cannot resolve myself” but does not believe Spurs are in crisis after losing at West Ham – their fifth defeat in six league games.

The 2-1 reverse leaves Tottenham in ninth place, nine points behind the fourth-placed Hammers.

Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard scored for the hosts before Lucas Moura pulled one back.

“I wouldn’t say crisis,” said Mourinho when questioned about Spurs’ form.

“I would say a bad, a really bad, run of results. That is obvious. We are losing too many matches.”

Sunday suggested Mourinho’s job could be at risk if his team failed to win at London Stadium.

The two-time Champions League winner has been criticised by some Spurs fans for a perceived negative approach to games but, asked whether Tottenham’s slump was related to his style of management, Mourinho replied, “No, not at all. Mine and my coaching staff’s methods are second to nobody in the world.”

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager suggested winning the Europa League could be Tottenham’s most likely route into next season’s Champions League.