Sports Minister Gifts Kotoko GH¢10,000 After President’s Cup Triumph

Kofi Adams

Asante Kotoko have received a cash reward of GH¢10,000 from the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, following their 2–1 comeback win over rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the 2025 President’s Cup.

The thrilling encounter, held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, saw Hearts take an early lead through Hamza Issah, before Kotoko responded with second-half goals from Peter Amidu Acquah and Kwame Opoku to seal the win.

After the match, Kofi Adams visited the Kotoko team at their hotel to congratulate them and present the cash prize.

“For your drive back, I’m giving you GH¢10,000. You can buy some water when you get there,” he said with a smile. “Congratulations. Our target is the continental level—and we will be there to support.”

He assured the team of both personal and national-level backing, pledging efforts to help the club succeed on the African stage.

BY Wletsu Ransford