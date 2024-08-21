Sports Ministry Exposes GBC Boss Over African Games Payment

A recent Public Accounts Committee sitting has raised questions about the payment made to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) for their coverage of the 13th African Games.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, had revealed that Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GBC was paid over $3 million for their production and broadcasting services.

However, the GBC Director General, Prof Amin Alhassan has denied receiving this amount, sparking a controversy.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, in a statement to address the discrepancy, said the Ministry received proposals from various stakeholders for broadcasting rights, with some organizations quoting excessive amounts of over $6 million.

GBC’s financial quotation was the lowest, and the Ministry chose to engage them to build local capacity and leave a legacy after the Games.

The agreed amount was $3.6 million, with $2.5 million paid directly to GBC in two tranches.

An additional $1 million was paid to third parties upon GBC’s instruction, by the contract.

The Ministry says it is committed to transparency and accountability. But the denial by GBC’s Director General has raised questions about the payment’s accuracy.

This controversy comes after the Auditor General’s report highlighted issues with the Ministry’s financial transactions.

The Public Accounts Committee’s sitting aimed to address these concerns, but the GBC payment has become a focal point.

As the investigation continues, the Ministry’s transparency and accountability will be under scrutiny.

In the background, the 13th African Games were a significant event for Ghana, with the country investing heavily in infrastructure and logistics.

The Games were seen as an opportunity to showcase Ghana’s capabilities and leave a lasting legacy.

However, the controversy surrounding the GBC payment has cast a shadow over the event’s success.

-BY Daniel Bampoe